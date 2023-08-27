Newly-wed woman and sister-in-law died as refrigerator explodes in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur: In a heartbreaking incident, two lives were tragically cut short when a refrigerator exploded in Dumri Parmanandpur village of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Sunday. The victims have been identified as a newly-wed woman and her sister-in-law, both of whom were charred to death in the horrific accident.

The deceased have been identified as Rita Kumari, who had been married for a mere three months, and a teenager. The unfortunate incident occurred while Rita was peacefully resting in a room alongside her sister-in-law. It was in this room that the refrigerator suddenly exploded, unleashing a devastating inferno.

Despite the desperate efforts of other family members present in the house, the victims could not be rescued from the blaze, leading to their tragic demise.

Saraiya SDPO Kumar Chandan shared, “We have learned that two females, including a newly married woman, were charred to death in Dumri Parmanandpur village. We have not received any written complaint so far.”

However, the police has seized the bodies and sent it for autopsy. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter. Further details awaited.