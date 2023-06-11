NEET 2023 results to release soon, know where to check

The National Testing Agency, NTA, will release the NEET UG Result 2023 and the NEET UG Final Answer Key on the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in in due course of time.

Along with the NEET 2023 results, the NTA will also publish the names of all India toppers, category-wise percentile ranks, and cut-off marks.

The exam was conducted all across the country except in Manipur on May 7.

Over 20.08 lakh students registered for the exam. On May 7, the exam was conducted at 4097 centres located in 499 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India.

A total of 20,87,449 students seeking admission to the MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS Courses appeared for the NEET entrance test and are now eagerly waiting for their NTA NEET results.

All the students who appeared in the NEET 2023 Exam will be able to check their NTA NEET Score Card and Result 2023 by entering their registration number & password.

To know the results click on the available links:

neet.nta.nic.in

ntaresults.nic.in

nta.ac.in

How to check NEET Results: