NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar files nomination for Vice Presidential elections

New-Delhi: NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar filed his nomination for the Vice Presidential elections in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Jagdeep Dhankhar will contest against Opposition candidate Margaret Alva in the August 6 Vice Presidential election 2022.

Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, BJP president J P Nadda, JD(U) chief Lalan Singh and BJD’s Pinaki Mishra were present as when the former West Bengal governor filed his papers for the election in which his win is all but certain.

Union ministers Pashupati Kumar Paras, Anupriya Patel and Ramdas Athawale were among the others present. Before filing his nomination, Dhankhar attended a meeting of MPs from different parties supporting his candidature.

