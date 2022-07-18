NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar files nomination for Vice Presidential elections

By WCE 1

New-Delhi: NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar filed his nomination for the Vice Presidential elections in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Jagdeep Dhankhar will contest against Opposition candidate Margaret Alva in the August 6 Vice Presidential election 2022.

Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, BJP president J P Nadda, JD(U) chief Lalan Singh and BJD’s Pinaki Mishra were present as when the former West Bengal governor filed his papers for the election in which his win is all but certain.

Union ministers Pashupati Kumar Paras, Anupriya Patel and Ramdas Athawale were among the others present. Before filing his nomination, Dhankhar attended a meeting of MPs from different parties supporting his candidature.

Before filing his nomination, Dhankhar attended a meeting of MPs from different parties supporting his candidature.

You might also like
Nation

12 killed, 15 rescued as bus falls off into Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh’s…

Nation

Presidential Elections 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote

Nation

India reports 16,935 new Covid infections, 51 deaths

Nation

Army officer, JCO killed in accidental blast along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.