National Entrance Screening Test 2023 results out; Here’s how to check

The National Institute of Science Education and Research have announced the results of National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2023 exam.

Nation
New Delhi: The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) have announced the results of National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2023 exam on July 10. The NEST exam was held on June 24, while NISER released the answer keys on June 28.

All the candidates, who appeared for the NEST 2023 exam, can check their results on the official website, nestexam.in.

Here are the steps to check the results:

Step 1: Open the official NEST exam site on any browser. Or you can Click Here

Step 2: Look for the “Results” or “NEST Result” section on the homepage of the official website. You can either find it displayed in the main menu.

Step 3: After you have the page open, you must enter your details including registration number, roll number or any other required information.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” or “Check Result” tab.

Step 5: Review the result and verify all the details. Also download and save a copy of the result for future reference.

