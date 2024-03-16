Lok Sabha Election 2024: 7-phase polling from April 19, results on June 4

New-Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls. India will vote in seven phases for the Lok Sabha elections and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Polling will be held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, informed Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu announced the much-anticipated poll dates for the 2024 parliamentary polls.

The poll schedule for four state Assemblies Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim were also declared. Besides this, bypolls to 26 Assembly seats will be held in Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Tripura, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

With this, the Model Code of Conduct, as is the established norm, came into immediate effect.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held at 10.5 lakh polling stations from April 19 to June 1 and counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The first phase of polling will be conducted on April 19, the second phase will be held on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh and final phase will be held on June 1.

The tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha ends on June 16.

There was also a great deal of popular anticipation as to whether polls for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly would be synchronised with the parliamentary election. That, however, has not happened, perhaps due to considerations relating to the security situation in the region.

The Supreme Court has directed that polls for the Union Territory of J&K have to be completed by September end.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that voters older than 85 years of age will be allowed to vote from home. He also said that minimum basic facilities like drinking water and toilets will be made available at all polling booths.