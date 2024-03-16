General election date in Odisha announced, see detailed reports here

Bhubaneswar: General Election to State Legislative Assembly of Odisha 2024 shall take place in the following order, said reports on Saturday.



Poll Events:



Odisha Assembly Elections to be held in 4 phases the voting dates are as follows:

13 May 2024, 20 May 2024, 25 May 2024 , 01 June 2024

See Details Here: