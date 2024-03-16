General election date in Odisha announced, see detailed reports here

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda
general election date in odisha
picture credit: IANS
0

Bhubaneswar: General Election to State Legislative Assembly of Odisha 2024 shall take place in the following order, said reports on Saturday. 

Poll Events: 

Odisha Assembly Elections to be held in 4 phases the voting dates are as follows:
13 May 2024, 20 May 2024, 25 May 2024 , 01 June 2024

The voting in Odisha shall be held:

See Details Here:

Also Read: Model Code Of Conduct To Be Enforced Today In Odisha, See What All It Specifies

Sudeshna Panda 8566 news 55 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.