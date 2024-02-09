Land-for-job scam case: Delhi court grants interim bail to ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi

Patna: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Friday granted interim bail to former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and her two daughters Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav in the IRCTC land-for-job case.

The court gave them the interim bail on Rs 1 lakh bail bond each. The next hearing of this case is scheduled on February 28.

Earlier, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav appeared in the Rouse Avenue court on Friday morning after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a charge sheet against them in the case.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had questioned Lalu Prasad Yadav for 10 hours, Tejashwi Yadav for eight hours, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti for three hours each in Patna after the government changed in Bihar.

Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav, Amit Katyal, Hridayanand Choudhary and others are facing charges of money laundering of Rs 600 crore.

Lalu Prasad Yadav as the Union railway minister between 2004 to 2009 had given the jobs to several people in Group D after allegedly taking their lands.