Land-for-jobs scam : Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi , Tejashwi get bail

New-Delhi: The CBI Court, New-Delhi granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Yadav and state Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, in land-for-job case on Wednesday.

The bail was granted by Rouse Avenue Court on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. A total of 17 accused, including the Yadav family, were present during the hearing in the court. The next date of hearing is October 16. Court has directed CBI to serve chargesheet copy to all accused in the matter.

The land-for-jobs case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Prasad’s family when he was the minister of railways between 2004 and 2009.

The CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Rouse Avenue Court. The court asked them to appear on October 4.

During the period 2004-2009, Lalu Prasad Yadav had allegedly obtained pecuniary advantages in the form of transfer of landed property in the name of his family members in lieu of appointment of ‘substitutes’ on Group D Posts in different zones of railways, the CBI alleged.