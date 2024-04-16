Lamborghini worth Rs 1 crore set on fire over dispute in Hyderabad

Nation
By Abhilasha
Lamborghini set on fire
0

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a Lamborghini sports car was set on fire on a road amidst financial disputes in Hyderabad on April 13. The incident took place at Mamidipalli Road on the outskirts of the city.

The 2009 model yellow-coloured vehicle Lamborghini worth Rs 1 crore was engulfed in flames on the road and the video has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the luxurious sports car’s owner decided to sell off the vehicle and had requested his friends to look for a buyer. The main accused identified as Ahmed called the sports car owner’s friend  and asked them to bring the car to a certain location.

When the car was brought to Mamidipalli Road on the outskirts of Hyderabad, he along with other friends allegedly set fire to the vehicle using petrol and claimed that the owner owed him money.

The car was completely engulfed in flames before the fire tenders reached the spot and later it was extinguished.

Here is the video: 

A case under Section 435 IPC (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) was registered.

Also Read: Protesters Set Car Afire Near DCP’s Office In Delhi

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Abhilasha 7938 news 1 comments

Journalist, a foodie, a saree lover, travelling is just love,cheerful,lively ,sometimes moody and a proud Odia

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.