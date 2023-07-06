Karnataka farmer claims tomatoes stolen worth Rs 2.5 Lakh amid skyrocketing prices

Farmer alleged that the tomatoes  worth Rs 2.5 lakh from her farm in Hassan district. The incident took place on July 4

Karnataka: Amid skyrocketing tomato prices,a case has emerged from Karnataka where a farmer alleged that the tomatoes  worth Rs 2.5 lakh from her farm in Hassan district. The incident took place on July 4.

Dharani, a woman farmer who grew tomatoes on two acres of land, said they planned to cut the crop and transport it to market as the price reached over Rs 120 per kilogram in Bengaluru.

We incurred huge losses in bean harvest and had taken loans to grow tomatoes. We had a good harvest and prices were also high. Apart from taking 50-60 bags of tomatoes, the thieves also destroyed the remaining standing crop, says Dharani to ANI.

A complaint has been filed at Halebeedu police station, says a police officer.

