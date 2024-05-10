Delhi court orders framing of charges of sexual harassment, intimidation against Brij Bhushan

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday ordered the framing of charges of sexual harassment, using force to outrage women’s modesty, and criminal intimidation against BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in case of female wrestlers’ harassment.

Recently, the court dismissed an application by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh seeking further examination of evidence concerning his whereabouts on the date — September 7, 2022 — of an alleged incident.

Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik described today’s development as “a small step towards victory”.

The court ordered the framing of charges under relevant sections for sexual harassment, using force to outrage women’s modesty and criminal intimidation against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the outgoing MP from Uttar Pradesh.

Many female wrestlers led by Olympians Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat had conducted protests for months against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Sakshi said she was happy to know that the case is progressing in the right direction and that justice will be served to the victims.