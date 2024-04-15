Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides

New Delhi: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides triggered by rains at Kishtwari Pather in Banihal, officials said on Monday.

“NH-44 blocked due to Heavy landslide at Kishtwari Pather. People are advised to avoid journey,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting it with the rest of the country.