Indian Coast Guard ship Rajdoot rescued 8 crew of distress IFB Ajmeer-I

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard ship Rajdoot on Wednesday reportedly rescued as many as eight crew members of a distressed vessel that had a major flooding at sea. ANI reported this on X platform today.

As per reports, in a swift operation, the Indian Coast Guard Ship Rajdoot rescued 8 crew of distressed IFB Ajmeer-I 10 NM west of Kundapura on 20 March. The distressed ship had a major flooding at sea.

The ICG ship reassured the crew and provided de-flooding assistance.

After confirming the safety of the boat and crew members it handed over the disabled boat to buddy boat IFB Gold Fish for further towing towards Gangoli harbour. Boat and crew safely entered harbour under tow.