Indian Coast Guard ship Rajdoot rescued 8 crew of distress IFB Ajmeer-I

Nation
By Himanshu
Indian Coast Guard ship Rajdoot
0

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard ship Rajdoot on Wednesday reportedly rescued as many as eight crew members of a distressed vessel that had a major flooding at sea. ANI reported this on X platform today.

As per reports, in a swift operation, the Indian Coast Guard Ship Rajdoot rescued 8 crew of distressed IFB Ajmeer-I 10 NM west of Kundapura on 20 March. The distressed ship had a major flooding at sea.

The ICG ship reassured the crew and provided de-flooding assistance.

After confirming the safety of the boat and crew members it handed over the disabled boat to buddy boat IFB Gold Fish for further towing towards Gangoli harbour. Boat and crew safely entered harbour under tow.

Also read: Govt Of India Notifies PIB’s Fact Check Unit Under IT Rules 2021

Himanshu 6106 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.