India records 16,464 Covid cases, 24 fatalities in last 24 hours

New-Delhi: India on Monday reported 16,464 new Covid-19 cases taking the total tally to 4,40,36,275, while the active cases increased to 1,43,989, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll climbed to 5,26,396 with 24 new fatalities.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.48 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.01 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was at 4.80 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,33,65,890 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

According to the ministry, 204.34 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.