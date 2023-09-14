India Prepares for Samudrayaan Mission after Chandrayaan-3 Success: Reveals Submersible ‘Matsya 6000’

New Delhi: Following the triumphant touchdown of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the lunar surface, India is embarking on its next frontier: a deep ocean expedition known as the ‘Samudrayaan Mission.’ Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, on Monday, unveiled exclusive images of the cutting-edge submersible named ‘Matsya 6000,’ a pivotal component in the upcoming exploration of the ocean’s depths.

The ‘Matsya 6000’ submersible, currently in development by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) in Chennai under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, signifies India’s steadfast commitment to marine exploration and research.

This remarkable mission aims to delve into the mysteries of the deep sea, conducting crucial research on ocean resources and biodiversity assessment. With plans to send three humans to explore depths of up to 6 kilometers in the submersible, ‘Samudrayaan’ is poised to advance our understanding of the ocean’s vast and enigmatic ecosystem.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the project’s significance, stating, “The ‘Samudrayaan’ mission aligns with the ‘Blue Economy’ vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on the sustainable utilization of ocean resources to drive economic growth, create livelihood opportunities, and safeguard the health of the ocean ecosystem.”

Also Read: Aircraft Veered Off Runway At Mumbai International Airport

He further elaborated, “National Institute of Ocean Technology and all the Institutes and Centres under the Ministry of Earth Sciences have meticulously prepared documents in their respective scientific domains, contributing to the realization of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision set forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

As India takes significant strides in both lunar and oceanic exploration, the nation is firmly establishing itself as a prominent player in the field of space and marine sciences. The ‘Samudrayaan Mission’ promises to uncover valuable insights into the uncharted depths of the world’s oceans, furthering our understanding of our planet’s diverse ecosystems and resources.