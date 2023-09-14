Aircraft veered off runway at Mumbai International Airport

Mumbai: An Aircraft veered off the runway at the Mumbai International Airport on Thursday. There were six passengers and 2 crew members on board the Airplane. ANI reported about the incident in an X post today.

As per reports, VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL operating a flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai with 6 passengers and 2 crew members on board, veered off the runway at Mumbai International Airport.

So far no casualties have been reported, informed the Spokesperson of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

A Denmark national and seven Indians, including a woman, along with the pilot and co-pilot were on board the ill-fated private business jet which crashed around 5 p.m. at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Thursday.

Update:

The fliers on board the Vizag-Mumbai flight have been identified as Captain Sunil and Captain Neil, Dhruv Kotak, Lars Sorensen, K.K. Krishnadas, Aakarsh Shethi, Arul Sali and the sole woman, Kamakshi (all passengers).

The flight operations at the airport which were suspended after the crash resumed at 6.47 p.m. after conducting all safety checks, said an official spokesperson.

As per the BMC Disaster Control, three of the passengers were injured and taken to the hospital, while the other five were rescued from the disaster-hit plane.

A Mumbai Airport spokesperson said that there were no casualties in the crash.

VT-DBL, the non-scheduled charter Learjet business aircraft, skidded off the runway and crashed while landing. According to preliminary information, the disaster has been attributed to a spell of heavy rains and low visibility at the time of the incident.

(The Update is from IANS)