Hyderabad Police book Kashaf who raised ‘sar tan se juda’ slogan

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police on Thursday arrested Syed Abdahu Kashaf, who had raised the ‘sar tan se juda’ slogan during a protest against suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh over the latter’s derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad.

The cyber crime police arrested Kashaf after registering a case against him under Sections 153A, 505 (2) and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand said Kashaf was produced before a magistrate with a request to remand him to judicial custody as he may repeat the offence or tamper evidence. However, he was released on personal bond.

The police chief said that Kashaf will be charged soon, with all efforts to secure conviction.

Kashaf, who calls himself a political strategist and a social and civil rights activist, had called for beheading Raja Singh for his offensive remarks.

During the protests that broke out on Monday night after the MLA posted a video on social media making the objectionable comments, Kashaf raised the slogan “Gustakh e Rasool ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda” (Beheading is the only punishment for a person who disrespects the Prophet).

Anand said Kashaf had made an outrageous and highly objectionable comment which is a direct incitement of violence, apart from promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion.

A suo-moto cognisance was taken and a case was registered against Kashaf by the cyber crime police station. Investigation was taken up swiftly and evidence was collected.

A case has also been registered against Rashid Khan for making an offensive statement and promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion. Investigation is in progress and strict legal action will be taken against him as per the evidence gathered, the police chief said.

He warned that stern action will be taken against anyone making offensive and objectionable statements, spewing venom and creating hatred, enmity and trying to disrupt peace and tranquillity in Hyderabad.

“We are identifying others who have posted such inflammatory videos and we will be acting sternly against them as per the law,” he said.

The police chief on Thursday invoked the Preventive Detention Act against MLA Raja Singh. The member of Telangana Assembly has been arrested and sent to jail.

