Hyderabad car accident: BMW mows down man, watch

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident a man was crushed by a speeding car in Hyderabad on Friday. The deceased reportedly is a GHMC employee whom a BMW mowed down. The hit and run incident took place under Banjara Hills Police Station limits. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral.

The deceased has been identified as Bala Chander Yadav.

As seen in the video Yadav is coming in his two wheeler. As he saw a speeding car coming from the front he stopped his vehicle on the side of the road. Yet, the speeding white car rammed into him. Reportedly, he was killed in this accident.

The car has reportedly been identified while the accused is yet to be caught.

ANI shared the CCTV footage of the tragic incident on Twitter. “Hit and run incident reported in Banjara Hills PS limits in Hyderabad…,” reads the caption of the tweet.

It is to be noted that merely three days ago on July 4 three people including a child were killed in Hyderabad after being hit by a speeding car when they were out for a morning walk.

