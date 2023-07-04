3 people including a kid killed after being crushed by car in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident as many as three persons including a child were killed in a horrifying car accident on Tuesday. The car reportedly mowed down the three when they were out on a morning walk at the Bandlaguda road in Hyderabad.

Three people, including a child, were killed after being hit by a speeding car in Telangana’s Hyderabad. The crash took place when the three were taking a morning walk on the Hydershakote Main Road in Hyderabad. Surveillance cameras captured footage of the crash and showed that the car was at a high speed at the time of the accident.

In a horrifying video it was seen that a speeding car is skid on the road and rammed into the three when they were out on a morning walk.

The police received a distress call soon after the incident and promptly arrived at the location. The deceased are believed to be residents of Shanti Nagar Colony, media reports said.

A case has been registered in this connection and further probe is underway.