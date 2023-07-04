3 people including a kid killed after being crushed by car in Hyderabad

Nation
By Himanshu 0
3 crushed by car in Hyderabad
Photo credit: Screengrab/ PTI video

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident as many as three persons including a child were killed in a horrifying car accident on Tuesday. The car reportedly mowed down the three when they were out on a morning walk at the Bandlaguda road in Hyderabad.

Three people, including a child, were killed after being hit by a speeding car in Telangana’s Hyderabad. The crash took place when the three were taking a morning walk on the Hydershakote Main Road in Hyderabad. Surveillance cameras captured footage of the crash and showed that the car was at a high speed at the time of the accident.

Must Read

Foreign currency worth Rs 3 crore seized at Mumbai Airport

SCO shouldn’t hesitate to criticise nations supporting…

BJP appoints new state presidents in these states, Check…

In a horrifying video it was seen that a speeding car is skid on the road and rammed into the three when they were out on a morning walk.

The police received a distress call soon after the incident and promptly arrived at the location. The deceased are believed to be residents of Shanti Nagar Colony, media reports said.

A case has been registered in this connection and further probe is underway.

You might also like
Nation

10 killed as truck rams into hotel, two vehicles in Maharashtra’s Dhule

State

Modi Cabinet reshuffle on cards: Suspense continues who is likely to be part from…

Nation

PM Modi to chair virtual SCO Summit today with Shehbaz Sharif, Xi Jinping in…

Nation

Massive fire breaks out at showroom in UP’s Jhansi, 4 dead

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans