High alert in UP, Babri Masjid demolition verdict today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Lucknow: Almost  28 years after the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992 , a special CBI court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case will pronounce its judgment today.

CBI judge SK Yadav had on September 16 directed all the 32 surviving accused to remain present in the court on the day of the judgment. The accused include former deputy prime minister Advani, former Union ministers Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, besides Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Rithambara.

A high alert has been sounded across the state for today. While policemen in civil clothes will be on guard in Ayodhya, 2,000 cops will be deployed at the building that houses the “Ayodhya Prakaran Court” in the Old High Court building at Kaiserbagh. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been stationed in 25 districts that are known to be communally sensitive in Uttar Pradesh.

 

