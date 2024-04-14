Here’s key points of BJP’s Sankalp Patra for people’s welfare

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its manifesto, named ‘Sankalp Patra’, for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The manifesto was presented by BJP’s Manifesto Committee head and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other top party leaders.

PM Modi said the BJP was focused on four pillars — youth, women, poor and the farmers, and ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ is the “soul” of BJP’s Sankalp Patra. He also reiterated the government’s commitment to “fight against corruption as it snatches the rights of poor and middle-class”.

Here are key points of the Sankalp Patra: