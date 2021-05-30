Bhopal: The Haryana government on Sunday decided to extend the COVID-19 lockdown till June 7.

Shops can now operate from 9 am to 3 pm but shopkeepers must follow an odd-even formula. Educational institutions will remain closed till June 15 and the night curfew will continue from 10 pm to 5 am, said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

This is the fourth time when the Haryana government has extended the lockdown, which was imposed on May 3, in the state. Earlier, the lockdown was extended on May 9, 16 and 23 respectively.

Haryana recorded 97 COVID-19 related fatalities, taking the death toll to 8,132, while 1,868 new cases pushed the infection count to 7,53,937 on Saturday.