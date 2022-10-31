Gujarat: Death toll in Morbi bridge collapse reaches 141

By IANS 0
morbi bridge collapse updates
Morbi hanging bridge accident.

Morbi (Gujarat): The death toll due to the collapse of a suspension bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi has increased to 141 as of Monday morning, a top police official confirmed.

The toll was confirmed to the media by Rajkot Range Inspector General of Police Ashok Yadav.

However, the toll according to the Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi is 132, while two persons remain unaccounted for.

He also said that when the two missing persons are located, the search and rescue operations will be over.

As of Monday morning, the Morbi government hospital has released a list of 99 deceased, but has not mentioned the age of the victims.

The tragedy took place on Sunday evening when about 400 people were on the suspension bridge on the Machhu river.

A criminal complaint against the cable bridge contractor and manager has been lodged while the police have started a probe into the incident.

You might also like
Nation

4-yr-old boy survives, parents die in Gujarat’s Morbi bridge collapse

Nation

Morbi bridge collapse: PM calls up Gujarat CM, announces compensation

Nation

Morbi bridge disaster: Fitness certificate not issued, says civic official

Nation

More than 60 killed as hanging bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi collapses

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.