Four judges of Supreme Court down with Coronavirus

New Delhi: With a surge in active COVID-19 cases, four Supreme Court judges have been infected with the virus, while one has recently recovered.

As per the sources in the Supreme Court, Justices Aniruddha Bose, S Ravindra Bhat, JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Mishra are currently infected with COVID, while Justice Suya Kant just recovered a week ago.

Due to the unavailability of a judge, the four judges, including a judge who is a five-judge Constitution Bench hearing petition seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages, have already been cancelled.

Trusted sources confirmed that the office of the Chief Justice of India is currently assigning cases to fresh two-judge benches in order to avoid case pendency.

