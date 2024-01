Former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur awarded Bharat Ratna

Patna: The former Chief Minister of Bihar, Karpoori Thakur has been awarded Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, posthumously.

Karpoori Thakur was the chief minister of the state in 1970-71 and again was in office from 1977 to 1979. Thakur was popularly known as Jan Nayak.

Born on 1924, he was also participated in Indian Independence Movement and also was in prison for 26 months. In 1970, he also undertook a fast unto death for 28 days to promote the cause of Telco labourers. He also enforced total prohibition of alcohol in Bihar. The former Chief Minister passed away on 17th February 1988.

