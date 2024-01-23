Queries regarding whether April 16 poll day for Lok Sabha Election 2024 clarified

New Delhi: The queries regarding whether April 16, 2024 is the poll day for Lok Sabha Election2024 has been clarified. In a press note released by the office of the Chief Electoral officer, Delhi it has been clarified that the date 16.04.2024 mentioned as ‘tentative Poll Date’ in a govt letter ‘has no bearing on the actual schedule of election which shall be announced by ECI at an appropriate time.

A letter had been issued by the Office of CEO, Delhi on January 19 where April 16 had been mentioned as ‘tentative poll day for Lok Sabha Election 2024. This letter went viral and genuine queries came, whether this is the actual date of the upcoming general election 2024.

However, a clarification was issued where it was said that – in the run-up to the ensuing Lok Sabha Election 2024, it is required to plan and complete a large number of activities pertaining to election. ECI Planner enlists all such important activities and provides Start date and End date with reference to an imaginary poll date as reference point to initiate and complete those activities.

Since, most of the activities are to be undertaken at the level of all District Election Officers/ Returning Officers, in order to sensitize them to ensure timely start and completion of the activities as per the Election Planner, officer of CEO Delhi, issued a letter on January 19 to all DEOs, indicating April 16 as a tentative poll date purely for the purpose of advance planning, preparations and completion of activities related to ensuing General Election to Lok Sabha 2024.