Farmers protest: Delhi borders sealed, traffic advisory issued for commuters

New Delhi: After the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders were completely sealed in view of the farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory for commuters for alternate routes and diversions.

On Tuesday, police had completely sealed Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders after farmers clashed with the police at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border and in Haryana’s Jind district on Tuesday, leaving several people injured.

According to traffic cops, owing to various farmer organisations ‘agitation’ that started on Tuesday, farmers from adjoining states may try to move towards Delhi by various means to participate in the above said protest.

“NH-44 beyond Singhu Border has been closed for general traffic. Other connected roads going towards NH-44 – Sonipat/Panipat are also affected,” said a senior traffic police official.

However, two lanes of NH-9 and one lane of NH-24 at Gazipur Border are open for the general public.

“Similarly two lanes of DND are also open for commuters. However, there is slow traffic movement, as such commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches specially during peak hours. Vehicular traffic of Singhu Border and adjacent border intending to go towards NH-44 may exit from the following border via Eastern Peripheral Expressway,” said the traffic police.

In its advisory, the traffic police said that vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 and reached Apsara Border/Maharajpur Border may use/divert to Dabur Chowk Mohan Nagar- Ghaziabad – Hapur Road – GT Road – Delhi Meerut Expressway (25 km) – Dasna- take left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway (44 km) – Rai Cut and reach NH- 44, total 69 kms.

“Vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 and reached Loni Border may use/divert to Inderpuri Loni – Puja Pavi – Panchlok – Mandola – Musoorie- Khekra (29 KM) – left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway (19 km)- Rai cut (NH-44), total 43 kms,” it said.

“Vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 and Sabhapur Border to take service lane Delhi Dehradun Expressway (K Mandola Mussoorie- Khekra (14 km) Expressway (19 km)- Rai cut (NH-44) Total 39 KM.

“Vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 and Sonia Vihar Border straight to Tronica City Marg Tronica City take left turn Delhi Dehradun Expressway (7 km) Mandola Musoorie Khekra (10 km) – left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway (19 KM)- Rai cut (NH-44),” it said.

The advisory further said that vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 and reached Bhopura Border may use/divert to Loni Bhopura Road – Koyal Enclave Thana Teela Morh Loni- Banthla flyover Hanuman Mandir Loni- take U turn towards Puja Pavi Panchlok -Mandola – Musoorie- Khekra (26 KM) left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway (19 KM)- Rai cut (NH-44).

“Traffic coming from Ghaziabad towards Delhi may enter from Maharajpur Border near ISBT Anand Vihar via Vaishali – Kaushambi. Traffic coming from Ghaziabad towards Delhi from Gazipur border may also enter from Khoda Colony, Mayur Vihar Phase-III via paper market, Pragati Marg, Mayur Vihar Phase,” it said.

“Traffic coming from Delhi and going to Ghaziabad through Gazipur border may take either Pushta Road in front of Akshardham temple or from Patparganj Road/Mother Dairy Road or from Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg ISBT Anand Vihar and may exit from Maharajpur or Apsara border in Ghaziabad,” it added.