EC suspends Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar for violation of Model Code of Conduct: Reports

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar
Photo: ANI
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has reportedly suspended Anjani Kumar, the Director General of Police, Telangana for violation of the Model Code of Conduct and relevant conduct rules, say reports. ANI reported in a X post about this suspension quoting sources on Sunday.

The Telangana DGP along with Sanjay Jain, state police nodal officer, Telangana, and Mahesh Bhagwat, nodal (expenditure), had met Anumula Revanth Reddy, a contesting candidate of the Congress in the ongoing assembly election in Hyderabad with flower bouquet at the residence of the state Congress president, ANI added.

