CUET PG 2024 exam dates out, Check details here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate (CUET PG) 2024 examination schedule.

As per the official reports, the exam is scheduled to begin on March 11 and will wrap up by March 28. Taking to its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the NTA shared the notification, that read, “National Testing Agency will be conducting Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) – 2024 from 11 March 2024 to 28 March 2024 in CBT (Computer Based Mode) throughout India and in 24 cities outside India.”

The CUET PG exams will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode throughout India and in 24 cities outside India. As per the notice of Ministry of Education and UGC, the exam is mandatory to for admission into post graduate programmes in Central and State Universities and other Institutions.

According to reports, the entrance exam will take place in 44 shifts with each shift spanning 105 minutes. Over 4 lakh candidates have registered for the exam that will be conducted for 157 subjects. The candidates will appear for a total of 7,68,389 tests as the applicants are required to choose a maximum of 4 subjects.

Meanwhile, the Admit Card for the examination will be available at the official website of NTA or nta.ac.in and pgcuet.samarth.ac.in about seven days before the date of examination.

For more information, one can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA).