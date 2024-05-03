Series of accident in Bhubanewar by drunken driver leaves four injured

Bhubaneswar: At least four people were injured following a series of accident caused by a drunken driver near Apollo Hospital in Bhubanewar this afternoon.

A drunken driver reportedly drove the car so recklessly and speedily that he hit two auto-rickshaws, one each car and bike due to which four persons were injured. The accident was so severe that the airbags were seen opened.

Some angry locals managed to detain the car driver, who is said to be a doctor, and vandalized the vehicle after founding him driving under the influence of alcohol.

“A doctor was driving the car at a very high speed, most likely over 150 kmph. He was drunk and a liquor bottle and packets of cigarette were found in his car. He hit two bikes and an auto-rickshaw before hitting my car,” alleged a man, whose car was also damaged due to the series of accident.

On being informed, a team of cops from the Saheed Nagar Police reached the spot and is pacifying the angry people. The accused driver also has been detained by the police for interrogation.

From the preliminary probe, police found out that the car which caused the series of accident belong to a doctor and he was driving the vehicle.

Meanwhile, all the four injured persons were admitted at the hospital for treatment.