Class 10 student dies by jumping from high-rise building in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident, a class-tenth boy took his own life by jumping from a high-rise building in Raidurgam, Hyderabad.

According to police, the 14-year-old boy, Reyansh Reddy, sent a WhatsApp message to his family group before committing suicide.

The incident occurred in an isolated spot at My Home Bhooja apartment in Raidurgam on Tuesday morning.

Raidurgam Inspector M. Mahesh said, “He sent a message in the family WhatsApp group saying, ‘I have personal reasons; please apologies and give my things to younger brother’ and ‘Thank you.”

After reading this, the family members immediately launched a search for him.

According to sources, the father of the boy received information from security personnel about his son that he was spotted in a pool of blood at the side of the building on Tuesday morning.

As per the initial unconfirmed reports, the 14-year-old boy was addicted to online games and faced academic stress that drove him to take the extreme step.

Madhapur DCP Gone Sandeep told NDTV that there was no sign of addiction to online games and that the justification for the outrageous step was not known and could possibly be linked to academic stress.

Further details are awaited.