Bengal Boy’s Quick Thinking Averts Disaster, Flags down Train with Red T-shirt

Kolkata: In a remarkable display of presence of mind and courage, 12-year-old Mursaleen Sheikh, the son of a migrant worker in West Bengal’s Malda, averted a potential train accident by using his red t-shirt as a flag to alert an oncoming train about damaged railway tracks. The incident unfolded near a railway yard in Malda last Thursday, where Mursaleen was present with other workers.

Mursaleen noticed a section of railway tracks near the yard had been damaged, and a passenger train was speeding towards the perilous section. Reacting swiftly, he took off his red t-shirt and began waving it at the approaching train. The alert locomotive pilot of the train observed the signal and promptly applied the emergency brakes, preventing a potential catastrophe.

Sabyasachi De, the spokesperson of North-East Frontier Railway, commended Mursaleen, stating, “A 12-year-old child in Malda waved his red shirt at the train, due to which the loco-pilot applied emergency brakes and stopped the passenger train. The child did this because the railway track was damaged due to heavy rains.”

In recognition of his quick thinking and bravery, railway authorities honored Mursaleen with a certificate of bravery and a cash prize. Additionally, the local Member of Parliament and the divisional rail manager visited Mursaleen’s home to extend their congratulations.

As a result of the incident, the damaged section of the track was promptly repaired, and normal railway operations resumed.