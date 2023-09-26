Bengal Boy’s Quick Thinking Averts Disaster, Flags down Train with Red T-shirt

Minor boy in West Bengal averted train mishap by using his red t-shirt as a flag to alert an oncoming train about damaged railway tracks.

By Deepa Sharma 0
Bengal Boy averts train mishap
Image Credit: X/@Gabbar0099

Kolkata: In a remarkable display of presence of mind and courage, 12-year-old Mursaleen Sheikh, the son of a migrant worker in West Bengal’s Malda, averted a potential train accident by using his red t-shirt as a flag to alert an oncoming train about damaged railway tracks. The incident unfolded near a railway yard in Malda last Thursday, where Mursaleen was present with other workers.

Mursaleen noticed a section of railway tracks near the yard had been damaged, and a passenger train was speeding towards the perilous section. Reacting swiftly, he took off his red t-shirt and began waving it at the approaching train. The alert locomotive pilot of the train observed the signal and promptly applied the emergency brakes, preventing a potential catastrophe.

Sabyasachi De, the spokesperson of North-East Frontier Railway, commended Mursaleen, stating, “A 12-year-old child in Malda waved his red shirt at the train, due to which the loco-pilot applied emergency brakes and stopped the passenger train. The child did this because the railway track was damaged due to heavy rains.”

In recognition of his quick thinking and bravery, railway authorities honored Mursaleen with a certificate of bravery and a cash prize. Additionally, the local Member of Parliament and the divisional rail manager visited Mursaleen’s home to extend their congratulations.

As a result of the incident, the damaged section of the track was promptly repaired, and normal railway operations resumed.

Also Read: Heated Exchange In Greater Noida Housing Society As Guard Asks Dog Owner To Exit Lift Due To…

You might also like

Heated Exchange in Greater Noida Housing Society as Guard Asks Dog Owner to Exit Lift…

Worms found in Mid-Day Meal in three Goa schools

Asian Games 2023: PM Modi congratulates dressage team for winning historic Gold

Andhra HC reserves order on Chandrababu Naidu’s bail plea in Angallu case

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans