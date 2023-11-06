Centre launches sale of Bharat atta at MRP of Rs. 27.50 per kg

Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: The Central Government has launched the sale of Bharat Atta at a Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of Rs. 27.50 per kilogram, said reliable reports on Monday.

It is worth mentioning here that, Bharat Atta shall be available at Kendriya Bhandar, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd and National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India Ltd.

It is worth mentioning that Piyush Goyal flagged off 100 mobile vans for sale of wheat flour (Atta) under ‘Bharat’ brand, today from Kartavya Path, New Delhi. The atta will be available at an MRP not exceeding Rs. 27.50/Kg. In addition, the Centre is also providing Bharat Dal at Rs. 60 per kg through Kendriya Bhandar, NAFED and NCCF to provide relief to consumers.

This is the latest among a series of steps taken by the Government of India for the welfare of ordinary consumers. The launch of retail sale of ‘Bharat’ brand Atta will increase supplies in the market at affordable rates, and will help in continued moderation of prices of this important food item.

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) is selling onions in Bhubaneswar for Rs.25 per kg. Huge crowds were witnessed near the vehicles selling onions.

According to reports, this effort is being made for the convenience of the people and to help them manage their expenses. The price of onion in the markets in Bhubaneswar is hovering around Rs. 80 to Rs. 100.