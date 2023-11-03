NAFED sells onions in Bhubaneswar for Rs. 25 per kg

Bhubaneswar: The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) is selling onions in Bhubaneswar for Rs.25 per kg. Huge crowds were witnessed near the vehicles selling onions.

According to reports, this effort is being made for the convenience of the people and to help them manage their expenses. The price of onion in the markets in Bhubaneswar is hovering around Rs. 80 to Rs. 100.

It is worth mentioning here that, NAFED is now selling onions for Rs. 25 per kg. According to reports, 2 kgs of onion per head is given by NAFED. On the other hand Chickpeas are sold at Rs 60 per kg. The onions are being sold at six places in Bhubaneswar so far. The vehicle also reached near Bhubaneswar IG Park. A large crowd of people was seen surrounding the vehicle.

Sales are still going on in Balangir, Malkangir, Cuttack, Nuapada, Bhubaneswar, Brahampur, Rayagada, Jajpur districts in the state of Odisha. Information has provided about the arrival of NAFED at various places in the entire state.