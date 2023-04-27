Center to launch Unique ID System for students to curb fake certificate menace

Bhubaneswar: The Central government plans to launch a Unique Identity system for students to curb the fake certificate menace in several parts of the country, said Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of National Educational Technology Forum (NETF).

Mr Sahasrabudhe informed this while speaking to media during his visit to Bhubaneswar for the G20 3rd Education Working Group (EdWG) meeting on Wednesday.

He said that there is an urgent need for putting in place an Education Ecosystem Registry and students should be provided with Aadhaar-based unique identity.

“This unique identity will store all the information of the student at one place. Besides, it will allow students not to fill the admission forms while changing educational institutes in the same state or other. Moreover, the system will help know the authenticity of students,” he also added.

He said that they are currently seeking feedbacks from people on the proposed system on the website. A draft document of the proposed system has been shared on the website for feedback from people till May 5. The registration will begin in August and Unique ID will be linked with Aadhaar card.

The Unique ID system for students will not only bring transparency but also curb the use of fake certificates to secure a job, he said.

This announcement came while fake educational certificate rackets are being unearthed in several parts of Odisha. Earlier, a major fake certificate racket having pan-India network was busted in Balangir district. During the investigation, the police found a large number of fake certificates from a coaching centre in the district.

The Crime Branch of Odisha police has reportedly found Uttar Pradesh Board officials’ link in the scam.