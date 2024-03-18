Case registered against ex SP Gen Secy Swami Pr Maurya for inappropriate remarks on Goddess Lakshmi

New Delhi: A case has reportedly been registered against former SP General Secretary Swami Prasad Maurya in connection with making inappropriate remarks on Goddess Lakshmi.

Swami Prasad Maurya, who also is the Shoshit Samaj Party chief has been booked under section 153((A) and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 67 of the IT Act 2008.

Wazirganj police said that on the orders of MP MLA Court, a case has been registered against Swami Prasad Maurya in Wazirganj police station.

