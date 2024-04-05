Bengaluru: Bull throws biker under truck, man narrowly escapes, watch chilling video

A bull threw a biker under a truck while the man narrowly escaped as the driver of the truck applied break and stopped the vehicle. The incident took place in Bengaluru recently. CCTV footage of the chilling incident went viral on social media. The incident took place near the Mahalakshmi Layout Swimming Pool Junction.

As we can see in the video, a woman is escorting a caparisoned bull on a Bengaluru road. Both of them were walking on the road peacefully. However, after some time when a scooty driver was coming from the opposite side of the road, the bull suddenly changed its track and pounce the scooter throwing the rider under the wheels of the truck.

However, the smart truck driver, who must be praised for his smart and quick action, stopped the huge vehicle abruptly and the man was saved. We can see that the man just escaped death. He was thrown in front of the rear wheels of the truck. Generally, drivers look to their front, and looks at the mirror when giving side to a passing vehicle. However, this efficient driver somehow noticed the happening that went behind him and put the brake at the right time and saved the life of the biker. Great!

The caption reads, “A “Kole Basava” or a caparisoned bull used for performances caused havoc in #Bengaluru by nearly killing a man. The presence of mind shown by a Canter Truck driver saved the life of a person driving a 2-wheeler. The CCTV visuals of this incident gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred near the #MahalakshmiLayout Swimming Pool Junction. The sudden change in behaviour of a seemingly calm bull is shocking to say the least.

A woman was escorting the bull when in an unexplainable change in mood, the bull charged at a person in a 2-wheeler driving in the opposite direction. It continued running in a random fashion after having collided with the biker. The impact of the collision flung the bike driver near the wheels of a Canter Truck. The Canter Truck driver showed a great level of spatial awareness and applied the brakes hence saving the life of the person on the bike.”

