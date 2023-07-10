Army Jawans push train to ‘start’? Fact Check

By Himanshu 0
Army jawans push train
New Delhi: A video went viral earlier today where it was seen that Army jawans as well as Police personnel are pushing a train. The video was shared to social media where it was claimed that the Army jawans pushed the train to start its engine. However, it was not the fact.

A Twitter user goes by the name Dinesh Kumar posted a video on his Twitter handle and captioned (in Hindi), “Train nehin chali to Jawanon ne laga diya dhakka aur kar diya start, video hua social media par viral,” (As the train stopped, Army jawans pushed the train to start, video goes viral on social media).

Not only this user, but some other users also presented the incident approximately the same way. However, the fact was something else. The Spokesperson Railway clarified that the incident is related to a fire incident that took place on 7th July in the Train No 12703. In fact, Railway personnel and local police joined hands to detach the rear coaches and avoid further spread of fire.

“After the fire incident, promt response was given & an engine was on its way to help to detach the coaches to stop further spread of fire, but instead of just waiting for the engine to come, our alert Railway & Local police personnel took immediate action,” the Spokesperson clarified in a tweet. However, he also informed that the mews of a fire incident is being used in a sensational and irresponsible manner.

“Our gratitude to the alert police personnel for responding promptly,” the Spokesperson also tweeted.

Also read: Seema Kanojia Delhi Metro Dance Video Goes Viral, Watch

 

 

