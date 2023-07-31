Air India Express flight makes an emergency landing in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: An Air India Express flight en route to Sharjah from Tiruchirappali made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday due to technical reasons.

The airport authority declared a full emergency at the International Airport after the flight departed from Tiruchirappali in Tamil Nadu at around 10:45 AM. The flight landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram at around noon.

The airline authority also informed that the flight had on boarded 154 passengers. Fortunately, all the passengers are safe. Alternate flight facility was provided for the passengers.

Investigation related to technical glitch has been initiated by the senior authorities.

Earlier on July 23, a technical issue was also seen in a Dubai-bound Air India Express flight. Due to the issue, the flight had to make an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.