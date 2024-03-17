AIIMS-Delhi conducts first dual kidney transplant on dialysis patient

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi has marked milestone after performing a dual kidney transplant on a patient under dialysis for the first time.

The surgery was performed by the AIIMS’ department of surgical disciplines and department of nephrology in collaboration with the Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO).

As per official report, the donor was a 78-year-old woman, who was admitted to the AIIMS’ Trauma Centre on December 19 with a severe head injury after suffering a fall. However, she was later, declared brain dead. Following her demise, her family consented for organ donation.

While speaking about the transplant, AIIMS additional professor of surgery, Dr Asuri Krishna informed that due to the age of the donor, the woman’s single kidney would not have been sufficient for a patient on dialysis. Therefore, a decision was taken to use both the kidneys in a single recipient.

The recipient was a 51-year-old woman on dialysis. She urgently needed a kidney, the doctor said.

The surgery was carried out on December 22, 2023 by the transplant team of the surgery unit. As per reports, both the kidneys were placed on the right side of the recipient, one on top of the other.

Further informing about the operation, Dr Krishna said, “The procedure was complex because we had to place two kidneys in a restricted area. Usually, one kidney is transplanted.”

“This one-of-a-kind surgery is a great example of using limited resources to bridge the huge demand and supply gap that exists for organs in India by using the organs from an older donor which usually would have been rejected,” he further said.

Reportedly, the patient was discharged within three weeks of being operated.