Man punches father to death in Tamil Nadu over property matters: WATCH

In a shocking incident, a man is seen punching his father in Tamil Nadu till he faints and subsequently dies relating to some property issue.

In the disturbing visuals of a CCTV installed in the house, a man who seems to be in his early 30s rushes into the scene. His father is seen sitting on a bench in the corridor. The man enters and starts punching his own father as if he is merely a punching bag. He then goes on to land a severe kick on his father’s face it is here that the man faints.

The video then shows a woman and a man rushing in to lift up the man and wipe off his face. Later, on the basis of this footage, the Tamil Nadu police recently arrested the man after the CCTV footage of him assaulting his 63-year-old father over a property went viral.

The assault had taken place on February 16 as seen in the watermark on the video. A case has been registered under the following sections namely: Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (Voluntarily hurting with a dangerous weapon), and 506(ii) (Punishment for criminal intimidation)

WATCH THE SCARY VIRAL VIDEO HERE: