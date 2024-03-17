Indian Navy rescues hijacked vessel: Here’s how they made it possible in 40 hours

New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Saturday compelled 35 Somali pirates to surrender and rescued 17 crew members held hostage on a hijacked ship after a daring 40-hour operation.

According to statement given by Indian Navy, the Indian warship INS Kolkata sailed over 2,600 km and cornered the bulk cargo vessel Ruen which was being used as a pirate ship for three months after it was hijacked on December 14.

Reportedly, the hijacked vessel was intercepted by the Indian Navy warship on 15th March. The vessel opened fire on the warship, which is taking actions iaw international law, in self-defence and to counter piracy, with minimal force necessary to neutralise the pirates’ threat to shipping and seafarers.

Following this, on Saturday, the Navy successfully took control of the ship with support from patrol vessel INS Subhadra, High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE RPA) drones and P8I maritime patrol aircraft.

Reportedly, a team of 8 marine commandos (MARCOS PRAHARs) were then airdropped by a C-17 aircraft onto the vessel to detain the pirates and safely evacuate the crew. The vessel has also been sanitised for the presence of illegal arms, ammunition and contraband.

Sharing the details of the operation, the Indian Navy said in statement, “#IndianNavy thwarts designs of Somali pirates to hijack ships plying through the region by intercepting ex-MV Ruen. The ex-MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by Somali pirates on #14Dec 23, was reported to have sailed out as a pirate ship towards conducting acts of #piracy on high seas. The #IndianNavy remains committed to #maritimesecurity & safety of seafarers in the region.”

It is worth mentioning here that the vessel, ex-MV Ruen was hijacked by Somali pirates on 14th December. Further investigation into the matter is underway.