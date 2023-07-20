Ahmedabad car crash: Car driver who crushed 9 people to death arrested

Ahmedabad: Police arrested car driver Tathya Patel who crushed as many as nine people to death and over 15 others injured on ISKCON Bridge in the city earlier today.

Later, the Gujarat Police took accused Tathya Patel and his father Pragnesh to the crime spot where the accident took place on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) highway.

The accident occurred around 1 AM when Tathya’s Jaguar, reported to be running at over 100 kmph, ploughed into a crowd gathered there after an accident between two vehicles.

The over speeding vehicle coming from Rajpath Club hit the unsuspecting crowd. The force of the impact was so tremendous that it sent people flying through the air, some landing approximately 25 to 30 feet away.

Chaos prevailed on the bridge as rescue teams and local police descended upon the scene. The injured victims were rushed to the Civil Hospital.

Among the deceased were a police constable and aHome Guard personnel, who were on duty at the time of the accident.