After 40-hr rescue effort, 6-yr-old boy found dead in borewell in MP

Bhopal: Six-year-old-boy, Mayank Kol, who fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district on Friday, was found dead on Sunday morning after more than 40-hour efforts by NDRF and SDRF teams.

After being rescued when the boy was rushed to a hospital, the doctors declared him dead. The doctors said the boy was dead three-four hours after he fell into the deep borewell in a village in Teonthar tehsil of Rewa district, bordering Prayag and Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh).

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) called from Varanasi made their all possible efforts and kept digging to reach the boy stuck 40 feet deep in the dry borewell.

Mayank is the fresh victim of the borewell tragedy Madhya Pradesh has been witnessing with open eyes but helpless for the past several years. Incidents of children falling into borewells, and hours-long rescue operations have been a regular occurrence in the state for the past two-and-a-half-year.

Shockingly, over half a dozen children died after falling into borewells in different parts of Madhya Pradesh in the past two years.

Before Mayank, other children, who became the victims of borewell-tragedy in Madhya Pradesh in the past two years were five-year-old boy Vijay (December 12, 2023) in Alirajpur district, five-year-old girl Mahi (December 5, 2023).

On June 8 last year, six-year-old girl, Shristi Kushwaha, fell into a borewell left open at a village in Sehore district. She was rescued after more than 60 hours of efforts jointly by the SDRF, NDRF and Army, however, her life could not be saved.

On December 10, 2022, five-year-old Tanmay Sahu died after falling into a borewell in Betul district.