7 killed after bus crashes into ditch in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district

Uttarakhand: In a heartbreaking incident, at least seven people, including five women, a man, and one child, were killed after a bus crashed into a ditch in Nainital, an official said on Monday.

According to sources, the bus was travelling from Haryana when the tragic incident occurred.

So far, 28 people have been successfully rescued, and ongoing rescue efforts are being carried out, according to a State Response Force (SDRF) official.

The bodies of the deceased have been recovered and handed over to the civil police by the SDRF.

According to officials, the Disaster Control Room in Nainital reported the accident on Sunday: a bus carrying about 30 to 33 passengers had veered off the road and fallen into a ditch at Nalni on Kaladhungi Road.

According to the above information, as per the instructions of Commandant SDRF Manikant Mishra, SDRF rescue teams from Post Rudrapur, Nainital, and Khairna immediately left for the spot for rescue.

Upon arrival, it was determined that there were indeed 33 passengers aboard the bus, which had travelled from Hisar, Haryana, to visit Nainital. Tragically, the bus lost control and plunged into a deep 200-metre ditch.

The SDRF rescue team, in collaboration with the NDRF, local police, and other rescue units, conducted a joint rescue operation.

Despite the challenging conditions of the night, which were extremely dark and adverse, they managed to rescue 26 injured passengers from the bus, who were subsequently transported to the hospital for medical treatment.