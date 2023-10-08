23-year-old man found dead in an abandoned structure in West Delhi

New Delhi: A 23-year-old man was found dead under the debris of an abandoned structure in west Delhi, an official said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Chandan.

According to police, on Saturday a police control room call was received at Inderpuri police station regarding foul smell in the neighbourhood.

“On checking, in the debris of an abandoned structure, a person’s dead body was found under it. As per the inquiry so far, the building appears to be a part of an old abandoned structure which might have fallen down while the deceased was inside,” said a senior police official.

“No PCR call regarding collapse of any such structure was recorded in the police station and no missing report had been filed by the family,” said the official, adding that inquest proceedings were in progress.