4 of a family killed as train hits them near Chakradharpur Railway Station

Chakradharpur: In a tragic incident, at least four persons of a family were killed in a train accident that occurred near Chakradharpur Railway station on Wednesday.

The deceased persons have been identified as Sumi Purti (71), Amar Singh Purti (21), Bama Purti (19) and Jema Purti (18) of Telangajudi village in Kharasuan district of Jharkhand.

As per reports, the four persons were crossing the railway track near the Railway overbridge on River Binjai when the Mumbai-Howrah Duronto Express hit them.

After being alerted about the accident, Chakradharpur Railway Police reached the spot and seized the bodies. Steps are being taken for the autopsy of the bodies.