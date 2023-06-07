2.5-year-old falls into 300 feet deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh,Rescue operations underway

Bhopal: Rescue operations were on to save 2.5-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore, said officials on Wednesday.

The operation has been going on for the past 18 hours after the girl fell in the borewell on Tuesday while she was playing.

“The rescue operation is still underway on the second day,” the Sehore district administration officials said, without elaborating much about the current situation of the girl.

The officials said that the digging of a parallel hole/tunnel was still underway which will take some more time.

The girl, Shristi Kushwaha, was stuck at a depth of 25-30 feet in the 300-ft deep borewell.

Oxygen was being supplied to her and her movements were being monitored through a camera. An official said digging was delayed due to the presence of hard rock.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the district administration to rescue the baby girl.

Earlier, in March this year, a 7-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Vidisha district and was rescued after 24 hours operation jointly by Indian Army and SDRF team, however, by the time the boy was rescued, he had died.

Following which, the state government had ordered the officials to check all the borewells and ensure that all of them are covered. However, no heed was paid to the instruction. In the last one and a half years, nearly half a dozen such incidents were reported in different parts of Madhya Pradesh.