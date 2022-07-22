International Travel Destinations: Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore, top list of Indians

New Delhi: A digital travel platform, has revealed the top trending international travel destinations, as international travel is slowly regaining popularity.

Explorers are dusting off their suitcases and getting ready to celebrate the holiday season after a two-year hiatus.

Indians are increasingly crossing borders to satisfy their wanderlust and seek new experiences.

According to Agoda Booking Data, the top five current preferences are South-East Asian countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore, as well as European destinations such as France and Switzerland. Indians are looking for scenic views, rich culture, and places where they can enjoy the best of both worlds (mountains and beaches). Interestingly, Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore have consistently topped the list of top destinations, and they were also the most popular pre-pandemic destinations [2019 Booking Data].

Domestic travel booking data show that the lively metropolises of New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai are the most popular choices within the country. It is unsurprising that Goa remains a strong contender, ranking alongside the bustling metropolises as the ideal beach destination for unwinding.

Bangkok will be the world’s most populous city in 2022. The bustling city has embraced the holiday season, offering nightlife, beaches, temples, culture, and cuisine, with almost entirely relaxed travel rules. Other Asian treasures that make the top five are Jeju Island, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, and Seoul.

Top Global Destinations in 2022:

. Bangkok

. Jeju Island

. Kuala Lumpur

. Tokyo

. Seoul

. Singapore

. Bali

. Pattaya

. Manila

. Penang

. Hong Kong

. Busan

. Osaka

. Johor Bahru

. Taichung

“We are seeing an increase in international travel this year as travel restrictions ease, demonstrating that people have been looking forward to travelling internationally again for the past two years.” Travellers are making the most of their vacations and are eager to visit both domestic and international Asian destinations.”

“Reliving memories as well as going back to places travelers once enjoyed seems to be the theme this summer. At Agoda, we strive to enable even more people to travel by providing best-in-class travel options both on the website and app, with great deals on accommodation, and flights along with great things to do as travel continue to get back to normal,” said Omri Morgenshtern, CEO, Agoda.

Summer travel facts:

. Indian travellers are excited to re-visit Thailand, followed by Indonesia, Singapore, France and Switzerland this summer holiday season

. Bangkok is the top Asia Pacific destination for both US and UK travellers, and ranks in the top three spots globally for all regions

. Singaporeans are visiting neighbour Malaysia the most followed by Thailand and Indonesia

. Australians are the biggest international travelers to Bali, followed by Singaporeans, Koreans, and Indian travelers

. American travellers’ top three Asia Pacific destinations are Bangkok, Manila and Tokyo

(IANS)