Sleep is a secret weapon for weight loss, here’s how

Dieticians often ask to do some exercise or diet for losing weight. But it’s quite unusual to ask to sleep to lose weight. Adequate amount of sleep is very much essential for your mental as well as physical health.

So if you are struggling with weight loss, your sleep cycle can be blamed. Sleep plays an important role in losing weight. Here are three ways sleep affects your body weight.

Stubborn fat storage:

When you lack sleep, your body may hoard fat instead of burning it for energy. This can make you burn fewer calories in a day. Hence, you lose less weight.

High level of Cortisol:

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

Lack of sleep can increase the levels of cortisol which is a stress hormone in the body. High cortisol levels can hinder weight loss. It can make you consume more calories than required which ultimately lead to weight gain.

Poor metabolism:

Metabolism is the rate at which your body burns calories. Fast metabolism means better weight loss. Lack of sleep can slow down your metabolic rate and make it difficult for you to lose weight. Hence, adequate amount of sleep is really important.

It is worth mentioning here that short sleep lengths, daytime napping, shift work and even long sleep lengths have been linked to an increased risk of elevated blood pressure and cardiovascular disease. To keep yourself healthy, take adequate amount of rest and sleep well.

Also Read: What To Eat In A Party To Keep You Healthy